Heavy rain lashed several parts of Odisha on Tuesday after a cyclonic storm hit coastal Andhra Pradesh a day ago, PTI reported. Cyclone Phethai made landfall on the coast of Andhra Pradesh on Monday, killing one person and leaving many trees and electric poles uprooted. The storm has now weakened and is headed towards the Odisha coast.

The Odisha government on Monday evacuated more than 11,000 people to safety zones as the India Meteorological Department forecast heavy rain in parts of the state as a result of Cyclone Phethai, PTI reported.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in South Odisha and heavy rainfall in the western region of the state till Wednesday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Malkangiri, Korapur, Gajapati and Rayagada districts, the weather department said. Parts of Sambalpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Bargarh and Jharsuguda are also expected to receive rain, it added.

“We have evacuated about 11,600 people in Gajapati district as their houses are yet to be repaired after Cyclone Titli in October,” an unidentified official of the Special Relief Commissioner’s office told PTI.

Squally winds are likely to hit the southern coast of Odisha over the next 12 hours. According to the IMD, rain is likely to subside after Wednesday afternoon.

The Odisha government advised the farmers to take necessary measures to protect their crops. However, several paddy and cotton crops were damaged due to continuing rain, Odisha TV reported. Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi said adequate compensation and financial assistance will be disbursed from State Disaster Response Fund for the farmers after assessing the damage.

Odisha is still recovering from the damage caused by Cyclone Titli in October that claimed at least 57 lives.

Meanwhile, 16 teams of the Andhra Pradesh Disaster Response Force and Fire Services were deployed in and around Rajamahendravaram, The Indian Express reported. In East Godavari district, around 20,000 people were evacuated to relief camps after the storm made landfall near Katrenikona.