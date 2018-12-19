The National Human Rights Commission on Tuesday issued notices to the Maharashtra government and the Centre in connection with a fire that killed eight people at a hospital in Mumbai the previous day.

The commission in a statement said the possibility of negligence by the hospital administration cannot be ruled out. The panel issued a notice to the chief secretary of the state government and sought a report on the outcome of the inquiry that has been ordered into the incident. It also asked if the hospital building had a no-objection certificate from the fire department and if a fire audit was conducted.

The human rights commission also issued a notice to the secretary of Union Ministry of Labour and Employment as the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation Hospital, where the fire broke out, comes under its jurisdiction. It sought a report within four weeks on the action taken against the guilty and measures proposed to ensure such incidents do not recur.

Over 170 people were injured in the fire that broke out on Monday. Mumbai Mayor V Mahadeshwar said the cause of the fire was not yet known, but reports said it was likely that a short circuit in a window AC unit on the ground floor of the facility had caused it.