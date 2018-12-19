The Congress government in Rajasthan on Tuesday carried out its first reshuffle in the state bureaucracy, just two days after Ashok Gehlot took oath as chief minister. Forty Indian Administrative Service officers and eight Rajasthan Administrative Service officers were transferred, according to The Indian Express.

Kuldeep Ranka, a 1994 batch IAS officer who was earlier principal secretary of Forest and Environment, has been appointed principal secretary to Gehlot. Tanmay Kumar, who was principal secretary to former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, has been transferred to Bikaner as commissioner of Command Area Development, according to The Times of India. Gehlot had criticised Kumar, calling him “de-facto chief minister”.

Revenue Secretary Ajitabh Sharma has been appointed secretary to the chief minister, while Ajmer Collector Aarti Dogra and Additional Mission Director of National Health Mission Rajan Vishal have been appointed joint secretary to the chief minister.

Some of the officers of the Rajasthan Administrative Service who were transferred are those who were part of the chief minister’s office during Gehlot’s previous terms as chief minister.