The Delhi High Court on Wednesday quashed the summons issued to Union minister Smriti Irani in a defamation case filed by Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam, PTI reported. But Justice RK Gauba dismissed a petition filed by Nirupam to set aside the summons issued to him in a cross-defamation suit brought by Irani. He said Nirupam’s trial will continue.

“Six years ago a battle began in court to uphold my dignity,” Irani tweeted following the verdict. “Today a semblance of justice all thanks to Honourable High Court of Delhi. A sense of gratitude for my family and legal team for standing by me through it all. However, the fight continues.”

The minister had filed a defamation plea against Nirupam for allegedly using indecent language against her during a television debate in 2012. In turn, Nirupam accused Irani of making “scurrilous, defamatory and derogatory comments” against him.

Irani had subsequently sought quashing of the summons a trial court issued to her on June 6, 2014. Nirupam, for his part, sought quashing of the complaint filed by Irani on January 1, 2013, and challenged a court’s order of March 11, 2013, summoning him in the case.