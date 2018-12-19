Workers and leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday staged a protest against Congress President Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi for allegedly “spreading lies” about the Rafale deal, PTI reported. BJP Delhi President Manoj Tiwari led the protestors in a demonstration outside the Opposition party’s headquarters.

The Congress has accused the government of overpaying for the fighter aircraft and claimed that the deal has benefited businessman Anil Ambani. Rahul Gandhi has led the attacks against the government, primarily aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Supreme Court last week rejected all petitions seeking an inquiry into the deal and said it was satisfied that the process for procurement had been complied with.

Police personnel detained several protestors when they tried to cross a police barricade near the party’s headquarters on Akbar Road. “We are here to expose the lies of Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi who is spreading lies on the Rafale deal on a regular basis,” Tiwari said.

The BJP claimed that despite the Supreme Court dismissing petitions alleging irregularities in the deal, Gandhi continues his “propaganda” against the agreement.