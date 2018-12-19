The Congress-led government in Rajasthan on Wednesday announced a waiver for farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh, PTI reported. The scheme will cost the newly elected state government an estimated Rs 18,000 crore, ANI reported.

The announcement is in line with Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s pre-poll announcement to waive farm loans. The development comes two days after Congress chief ministers in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh announced loan waivers for farmers within hours of taking oath.

Earlier on Wednesday, Gandhi claimed that his party has managed to wake up the Bharatiya Janata Party chief ministers of Assam and Gujarat “from their deep slumber” and will do the same to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Congress president was referring to Gujarat’s decision to waive Rs 625 crore worth of unpaid electricity bills of more than 6 lakh people in rural areas and the Assam government’s Rs 600-crore farm loan waiver.