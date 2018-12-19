Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said his party has managed to wake up the chief ministers of Assam and Gujarat “from their deep slumber” and will do the same to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He was referring to Gujarat’s decision to waive Rs 625 crore worth of unpaid electricity bills of more than 6 lakh people in rural areas and the Assam government’s Rs 600-crore farm loan waiver. The Bharatiya Janata Party is in power in the two states. These decisions were announced a day after the new Congress governments in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh waived farmers’ loans within hours of assuming charge.

Gandhi wrote on Twitter: “PM is still asleep. We will wake him up too.”

PM is still asleep. We will wake him up too. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 19, 2018

On Tuesday, Gandhi had told reporters outside Parliament that his party and others in the Opposition would “not let Prime Minister Narendra Modi sleep at night” until he waives loans of farmers across the country. Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad had called the remark “a new low in the public discourse of the country”.