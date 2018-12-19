United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed that the country has defeated the Islamic State group in Syria. “We have defeated ISIS in Syria, my only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency,” he wrote on Twitter.

US officials earlier in the day said they were considering a total withdrawal of forces from Syria, Reuters reported. An unidentified official said that partners and allies had been consulted although it was not clear when the troops would eventually be withdrawn.

The US has about 2,000 troops in Syria, many of them special operations forces working closely with local soldiers to combat the Islamic State.

Pentagon spokesperson Colonel Rob Manning said that “at this time, we continue to work by, with and through our partners in the region”, CNN reported.

Earlier this year, Trump had promised to pull US troops out of Syria “very soon”.