A fire broke out at Mumbai’s ESIC Kamgar Hospital in Andheri on Wednesday evening, two days after a blaze there killed at least eight people and injured 176, the Hindustan Times reported. The fire has now been doused and no casualties have been reported so far, ANI reported.

The incident took place at 7.54 pm after an electric box situated on the hospital premises caught fire, PTI quoted an unidentified official from the Disaster Management Unit of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation as saying.

“All the agencies, including fire brigade, police, ambulance service were rushed to the spot,” said the official, adding that the fire brigade team managed to bring the blaze under control.

The official said that the fire was extinguished by 8.34 pm.

The cause of the fire that broke out on Monday is still unknown. An unidentified official of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation had said the hospital had not received a no-objection certificate from the fire authorities due to inadequate infrastructure and safety arrangements.

Staff working at the hospital had protested in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, alleging that facilities at the clinic were inadequate.

Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil visited the hospital on Wednesday and said the government has failed to learn any lesson from the Kamala Mills fire in December last year, which killed 14 people.