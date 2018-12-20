A Special Investigation Team of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday said police constable Prashant Kumar Chowdhary intentionally shot dead Apple executive Vivek Tiwari in Lucknow on September 29, reports said.

An inquiry team headed by Lucknow range Inspector General Sujeet Pandey, which submitted its findings and recommendations to Director General of Police OP Singh, rejected Chowdhary’s claim that he had fired at Tiwari in self defence, The New Indian Express reported.

Tiwari was shot in the neck by Chowdhary after he drove into a patrol motorcycle. Chowdhary has been booked for murder and his colleague Sandeep Kumar has been booked for voluntarily injuring Tiwari’s former colleague Sana, Deputy Inspector General of Police Praveen Kumar Tripathi told The Times of India.

“Chowdhary has been found guilty of murdering Tiwari without any provocation,” Pandey told the Hindustan Times. “The probe has revealed that the second constable [Rana] had no common intention to kill Tiwari.”

The investigation report, which will be submitted in court on Friday, has also recommended administrative action against the Gomtinagar station house officer and assistant superintendent of police at the time of the incident for not following protocol, The Times of India reported.