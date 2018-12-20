A Genpact India executive who was under investigation for sexual harassment allegedly committed suicide in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday, The Quint reported. In a note, Swaroop Raj, an assistant vice president at the global professional services company, reportedly denied the accusations levelled by two women.

An unidentified spokesperson for Genpact confirmed that Raj was under suspension. “It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the news of an employee’s untimely death,” the spokesperson told the Hindustan Times. “We had received a complaint against him and had put him on temporary suspension pending the outcome of investigation.”

Raj’s wife called the police after she found him hanging from the ceiling around 11.30 pm. “The company in his suspension letter said he would be barred from participating in any official work until the investigation against him was completed,” Surajpur police station house officer Munish Chauhan was quoted as saying. “In his note, the man denied all allegations and wrote that even if he is proven innocent, his reputation has been tarnished.”

The police said they have not yet received any complaint from Raj’s family.