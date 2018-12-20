The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested two people for allegedly abducting an engineering student in Agra and raping her, the Hindustan Times reported. Two other men involved in the alleged incident are absconding, said an unidentified police officer.

Agra Senior Superintendent of Police Amit Pathak said the alleged incident took place on Tuesday. According to the First Information Report filed by the woman’s father, she was on her way to a computer coaching class when two men on a motorcycle forced her to stop at a busy intersection and overpowered her.

The accused reportedly took over the woman’s two-wheeler, forced her to sit between them, and drove to Poiyo Ghat. Two others reached the spot on their motorcycle and allegedly raped her.

The woman, a first-year engineering student, suffered head injuries, IANS reported. Passersby, who found her lying injured near the river, took her to the emergency ward of the SN Medical College Hospital and informed her family.

An engineering student was abducted from a busy crossing in #Agra on Tuesday evening, taken to a remote location and gang-raped by four men, police said on Wednesday after two of the perpetrators were arrested. pic.twitter.com/3Y31cLsXH6 — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) December 20, 2018

The police have registered a case under Section 376D (rape by one or more persons constituting a group) of the Indian Penal Code. “During investigation, a name came up,” Pathak said. “Taking the victim’s family into confidence, the identities of the suspects were discussed and one of them was finally identified.”

The police picked up a 23-year-old vegetable vendor identified as Rahul Nishad. “He revealed the name of the second accused involved in the crime,” said Pathak. “After this, Kanhaiya Lal, 19, of village Bahadurpur was also arrested.” Lal works in a milk powder factory in Agra.