The BSE Sensex fell over 400 points in morning trade on Friday, as a global selloff continued two days after the United States Federal Reserve raised interest rates, Mint reported. The Sensex was trading 379.33 points (1.04%) down at 36,052.34 at 11.15 am, after making a slight recovery in the late morning. The National Stock Exchange Nifty was 126.90 points (1.16%) down at 10,824.80.

The biggest losers on the Sensex were Maruti Suzuki, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Wipro and Asian Paints. On the Nifty, shares of Indian Oil Corporation, Bharti Infratel, UPL, Maruti Suzuki and Infosys declined the most.

Only shares of Tata Motors and State Bank of India rose on the Sensex on Friday morning. On the Nifty, only Tata Motors and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd showed an increase in their share prices.

The Indian rupee was trading 28 paise lower against the United States dollar at 69.97 at 11.12 am.

Other Asian markets also suffered losses on Friday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was trading over 303 points down, the Hong Kong Hang Seng 61 points down, and the Shanghai SE Composite Index 27 points lower. The Australia ASX All Ordinaries market closed 39 points lower. Only the Taiwan TSEC 50 Index was trading marginally higher, at 9.43 points above Thursday’s close.