The big news: Pakistan to be part of SAARC video conference on coronavirus, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: UP approved an ordinance to recover property damages during CAA protests, and the Centre said curbs on Yes Bank will be lifted in 3 days.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Pakistan agrees to participate in SAARC video conference proposed by Modi amid coronavirus pandemic: The prime minister had reached out to SAARC leaders on Friday and suggested holding a video conference to come up with a strategy to combat COVID-19.
- Uttar Pradesh government approves ordinance to recover damage to property during CAA protests: Chief Minister Adityanath chaired a cabinet meeting on Friday evening, where the decision was taken.
- Centre says restrictions on withdrawals from crisis-hit Yes Bank will be removed in three working days: Meanwhile, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank pledged to invest in the crisis-ridden private lender.
- Vistara bans Kunal Kamra for heckling Arnab Goswami on IndiGo flight in January: The comedian has been banned by Air India, GoAir, Indigo and SpiceJet.
- UK government accepts India’s appeal against closure of Ambedkar House, to keep memorial open: The memorial was set to be closed because of an alleged breach of planning norms for the residential area in Camden.
- Excise duty on petrol, diesel hiked by Rs 3 amid falling oil prices: The government also raised the road cess on the two fuels by Rs 1 each, to Rs 10.
- American couple showing coronavirus symptoms, who went missing from Kerala hospital, found: Authorities tracked them down to the Kochi International airport while they were trying to fly out to Doha.
- US President Donald Trump declares national emergency amid coronavirus outbreak, to release $50-billion package: On Friday, India reported its second death from COVID-19, a 68-year-old woman who died in Delhi.
- Resolution against NPR passed in Delhi Assembly, AAP claims it will harm majority community too: The AAP government said that if the Centre insists on implementing the NPR in Delhi, then the process should carried out the way it was done in 2010.
- Prasar Bharati misreports private complaint against WSJ journalist as MEA request to deport him: The MEA clarified that it has not taken any such decision to deport the daily’s South Asia Deputy Bureau Chief Eric Bellman.