Tamil writer Prapanchan, who was suffering from cancer, died in Puducherry on Friday at the age of 73, The Indian Express reported. According to reports, the writer and critic had been admitted to a private hospital in Villupuram district last week.

Prapanchan, whose birth name was S Vaidyalingam, received the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1995 for his novel Vaanam Vasappadum. He taught Tamil in a school in Thanjavur and also worked as a journalist, writing several Tamil weekly and fortnightly columns.

Earlier this year, the Puducherry government had given Prapanchan an honorary post in its Department of Tamil Development to contribute and create awareness about the historical aspects of Puducherry during the French period, according to The Hindu.