The Noida Police have booked at least seven employees of Genpact India after a senior executive allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday, Reuters reported on Thursday. Those booked include two women employees who had accused the executive, Swaroop Raj, of sexual harassment, as well as members of the company’s internal complaints committee. In his suicide note, Raj had denied the allegations.

The charge against the accused was that of abetting Raj’s suicide after a case was filed based on a complaint by his wife, The Times of India reported. Raj was an assistant vice president at the global professional services company. The company had suspended him while the investigation into the harassment allegations was under way.

The police said Raj’s wife had claimed that his suspension “without due investigation” drove him to kill himself. “The company in his suspension letter said he would be barred from participating in any official work until the investigation against him was completed,” Surajpur police station house officer Munish Chauhan had told Hindustan Times. “In his note, the man denied all allegations and wrote that even if he is proven innocent, his reputation has been tarnished.”

The company, however, has claimed that it followed the due process when it suspended Raj to allow the internal complaints committee to conduct an independent investigation into the matter. “The complaint was being duly investigated by the internal complaints committee as per the mandated process,” Genpact said. “To have a fair and uninfluenced inquiry, he was placed under temporary suspension pending the closure of the inquiry.”