At least 43 persons were killed and 584 injured after a tsunami struck without warning in areas around Indonesia’s Sunda Strait on Saturday night, the country’s disaster agency said. Two people are missing, and hundreds of homes have been damaged, the agency’s spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said on Twitter.

The tsunami struck coastal areas between the Sumatra and Java islands about 9.30 pm local time (8 pm Indian time) on Saturday, Reuters reported. The country’s geological agency is working to ascertain the cause of the unexpected tsunami, Nugroho said.

Early reports indicated that the tsunami may have been caused by an abnormal tidal surge due to the new moon and an underwater landslide following the eruption of the volcano Anak Krakatoa, according to AFP. The Anak Krakatoa is known as the “child” of the Krakatoa, whose eruption in 1883 had killed 36,000 people and had sparked a tsunami that was felt around the world. The Anak Krakatoa is a small island in the Sunda Strait.

Nugroho also apologised for an initial message that the wave was not a tsunami. The authorities had said it was a tidal surge and urged the public not to panic. Nugroho later said it had been difficult to ascertain the cause initially as there had been no earthquake. “If there is an initial error we’re sorry,” he said on Twitter.

Hingga 23/12/2018 pukul 07.00 WIB, data sementara dampak tsunami di Selat Sunda: 43 orang meninggal dunia, 584 orang luka-luka dan 2 orang hilang. Kerugian fisik meliputi 430 unit rumah rusak berat, 9 hotel rusak berat, 10 kapal rusak berat dan puluhan rusak. pic.twitter.com/IfKnx29QKA — Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_PN) December 23, 2018