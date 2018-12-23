At least three people died after a building under construction collapsed in Mumbai’s Goregaon suburb on Sunday morning. The structure was being built at Motilal Nagar, near Azad Maidan, and collapsed when the slabs of the ground and two upper floors gave way.

The structure was part of a chawl being built by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority, PTI reported quoting a police officer. The reason for the collapse of part of the structure is not yet clear.

Two of the deceased have been identified as Shravan Kumar Goremandal, 27, Subhash Chavan, 38. The third has been identified as Ramu, 22, ANI reported.

The fire department received a call around 9.20 am, and dispatched three fire engines, one rescue van as well as an ambulance to the spot. People who had gathered there had rescued at least seven people from the debris before the fire brigade arrived. Fire personnel also rescued three persons. These 10 individuals were admitted to the nearby Siddharth Hospital.

Unidentified people told fire officials that three to four construction workers had been trapped under the debris. Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force were deputed to the site for rescue work. It is not known if the trapped workers have yet been rescued.