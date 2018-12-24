The parents and relatives of a 22-year old woman in Telangana’s Mancherial district allegedly beat her to death late on Saturday for marrying outside her caste, the Hindustan Times reported.

The victim, identified as Pindi Anuradha of Kalamadugu village – from Padmashali (weavers) community – married 26-year-old Ayyoru Lakshirajam alias Lakshman, who is from the Yadava community and lives in the same village, in an Arya Samaj ceremony in Hyderabad on December 3. After returning to Kalamadugu they sought police protection and were escorted to Lakshman’s home by the police. Soon after, Anuradha’s parents – Sathanna and Lakshmi – and a few relatives arrived at Lakshman’s house and assaulted him.

“Upset with her for marrying the youngster from another community, Anuradha’s parents, two siblings and uncles beat her to death at their residence after she was forcibly brought from her in-laws’ house around 8 pm,” Telangana Today quoted Mancherial Deputy Commissioner of Police MS Venugopal Rao as saying. “The family kept track of the couple’s movements. They later set the body on fire and dumped the remains in a stream.”

A few villagers who reportedly failed to prevent Anuradha’s murder informed the police about the incident the following day.