A court in Haryana sentenced a man to death for allegedly raping an eight-year-old in Rewari in June, ANI reported. Additional sessions judge Naresh Kumar described the crime as the “rarest of rare” cases and compared it to the Delhi 2012 gang rape.

Media reports differed on the convict’s age. While ANI described the man as a 22-year-old, the Hindustan Times reported his age as 19.

The incident occurred on June 9 when the victim was alone in the room her parents had rented in Bawal, Rewari district. Her parents had taken her brother to the hospital for treatment. The convict allegedly goaded her into his room in the same house where he committed the crime. He allegedly showed her pornographic videos before gagging, raping and killing her.

He had lied to her parents about her disappearance when they returned home, but the police got suspicious about him when they interrogated him. They searched his room and found the girl’s body.

Kumar said he could not give a lesser punishment to the convict. “The pain and suffering of that particular innocent child is very material,” the Hindustan Times quoted Kumar as saying. “The court cannot ignore it. This case cannot be considered as lesser to Nirbhaya because the victim who was innocent, having a bright future, was murdered for the purpose of sexual act and in the day light within the vicinity of the village.”