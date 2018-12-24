One Indo-Tibetan Border Police trooper was killed and 34 people were injured on Monday after the bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge near Khooni Nala in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, Greater Kashmir reported.

Twenty-four people have been rescued so far and those with critical injuries are being evacuated to Jammu in a helicopter, Deputy Commissioner of Ramban Showkat Aijaz told ANI.

“They were returning after being deployed for election duties in the recently concluded panchayat polls in the state,” Station House Officer Vijay Kotwal told the GNS news agency.

More details are awaited.