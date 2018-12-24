The police on Monday arrested eight persons for allegedly beating to death a 22-year-old woman for marrying outside her caste, The News Minute reported. The arrested included the woman’s parents and relatives.

The incident took place on Saturday night in Telangana’s Mancherial district. The victim was identified as Pindi Anuradha, 26, hailing from Kalamadugu village. She had married 26-year-old Ayyoru Lakshirajam alias Lakshman, who lived in the same village, in an Arya Samaj ceremony in Hyderabad on December 3. After returning to Kalamadugu, they sought police protection and were escorted to Lakshman’s home. Soon after, Anuradha’s parents – Sathanna and Lakshmi – and a few relatives had arrived at Lakshman’s house and assaulted him.

The police registered a First Information Report under Section 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) of the Indian Penal Code, said the station house officer at Jannaram. Anuradha’s parents, her cousins and uncles were named in the FIR, said Mancherial Deputy Commissioner of Police Venugopala Rao.

An unidentified police official at the Jannaram station said that Anuradha’s cousins, identified as Swamy and Kumar, are mainly responsible for killing her. According to the police, the two cousins took Anuradha to a field in Mallapur village in Nirmal district and killed her there. They then allegedly burnt her body and threw the remains into a stream.

Meanwhile, a video has surfaced in which Anuradha is seen holding her parents and the village head responsible for any untoward incident. “If something happens to us, the police should hold the sarpanch and my parents responsible,” says Anuradha in the video shot on October 4.

However, Kalamadugu sarpanch B Ramesh denied any involvement in the murder, claiming he had been involved in the family feud only once when her parents had filed a case against Lakshman. “This was the only instance where I got involved,” said Ramesh. “They got married three months after this. I don’t know what happened later.”