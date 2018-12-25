American actor Kevin Spacey was charged on Monday with indecent assault and battery in connection with an alleged incident of sexual misconduct at a restaurant in Nantucket, Massachusetts, in July 2016, The Boston Globe reported. According to the newspaper, Spacey is facing a felony charge.

The actor is accused of sexually assaulting the teenage son of former TV news anchor Heather Unruh and is likely to appear in Nantucket district court on January 7 for arraignment, CBS News reported. Prosecutor Michael O’Keefe said Clerk Magistrate Ryan Kearney had issued the criminal complaint against the actor after a public show-cause hearing on December 20. Unruh had gone public with the allegations in November 2017.

As the news of the charge became public, Spacey replied to his accusers in a bizarre video, titled “Let me be Frank”, posted on his social media accounts. Spacey had last tweeted in October 2017.

The actor, who seemed to reprise the role of Frank Underwood from the popular Netflix show House of Cards, said “some believed everything and have just been waiting with bated breath to hear me confess it all”.

“They are just dying to have me declare that everything said is true and that I got what I deserved,” he said. “But you wouldn’t believe the worst without evidence, would you? You wouldn’t rush to judgement without facts, would you?...Did you? If I didn’t pay the price for the things we both know I did do, I am certainly not going to pay the price for the things I didn’t do.”

Spacey was removed from House of Cards last year after multiple men accused him of sexual misconduct, including Star Trek: Discovery star Anthony Rapp, who had alleged that Spacey had made a sexual advance on him when he was 14. The alleged incident had occurred in 1986 at Spacey’s home.