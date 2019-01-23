Four men have accused Bohemian Rhapsody film director Bryan Singer of having sexually abused them when they were minors, said a report published by The Atlantic. Singer’s legal representative Andrew Brettler refuted the allegations.

Brettler said that Singer had never been arrested for or charged with any crime and that the director has denied having sex with, or a preference for, underage men.

In 2014, a man identified as Michael Egan accused Singer of having sexually abused him as a minor, Reuters reported. In 2017, Singer was sued for allegedly having sexually assaulted a 17-year-old boy in 2003.

The production house 20th Century Fox had sacked Singer as the director of Bohemian Rhapsody during the final stages of the movie’s production after he failed to appear on the sets for three days. He was, however, credited as the film’s director. His absence was attributed to “a personal health matter” concerning him and his family.

In October, Singer had used social media platforms to refute an unpublished article that carried allegations against him. “I have known for some time that [there may be] a negative article about me,” Singer had said on Instagram. “They [reporters] have contacted my friends, colleagues and people I don’t even know.”

He added: “In today’s climate where people’s careers are being harmed by mere accusations, what [these reporters are] attempting to do is a reckless disregard for the truth, making assumptions that are fictional and irresponsible.”

Since October 2017, when investigations revealed that film producer Harvey Weinstein had sexually assaulted women for over three decades, similar allegations emerged from within and outside the film industry against several other actors. They included such as Dustin Hoffman, Brett Ratner and Kevin Spacey.

Singer has directed The Usual Suspects, Superman Returns, X-Men, X-Men: Days of Future Past and X-Men: Apocalypse, among other films.