Chhattisgarh Governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday administered oath to nine Congress legislators appointed to the Cabinet of Bhupesh Baghel’s government, PTI reported. The event was held at the Police Parade Ground in Raipur.

Mohammed Akbar, Umesh Patel, two-time MLA Anila Bhediya – the only woman in the Cabinet – and former Leader of the Opposition Ravindra Chaubey were among those inducted into the government.

The names were finalised on Saturday after a meeting between Baghel, state leaders and Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, an unidentified party leader told the news agency. The portfolios are likely to be decided later.

Chhattisgarh Governor Anandiben Patel administered oath to new state cabinet ministers in Raipur. #Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/kjM2Hcf0fU — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2018

Baghel took oath as chief minister on December 17 along with ministers TS Singh Deo and Tamradhwaj Sahu. He waived loans worth Rs 6,100 crore of 16.65 lakh farmers within hours of being sworn in. On Monday, it was reported that Baghel has decided to return the land acquired from Adivasi farmers in 2005 for a Tata Steel project in Bastar district’s Lohandiguda area.