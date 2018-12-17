Senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel was sworn in as the chief minister of Chhattisgargh on Monday. Governor Anandiben Patel also administered the oath to legislators TS Singh Deo and Tamradhwaj Sahu, who were among the front runners for the chief minister’s post, at a ceremony in Raipur’s Balbir Singh Juneja Indoor Stadium.

In an interview to the Hindustan Times, the chief minister said his first priority would be farm-loan waiver “as our president Rahul Gandhi had promised in the campaign rallies”.

“Second will be to procure paddy crops on increased minimum support price as promised in our party’s manifesto,” he added. “We will impose a ban on outsourcing in government jobs with proper planning to facilitate more job creations.”

The chief minister claimed his party would be able to deliver on these promises within 10 days. “If any financial hurdle comes we will deal it and the promises will be fulfilled,” he added.

Baghel said Maoist insurgency in the state is a politico-economic problem that cannot be eradicated by security forces. “If we deal with it as a law and order problem, it can expand further,” he added. “We have to create trust among the tribals of Bastar. We have to talk to them.”

The chief minister said his predecessor Raman Singh lost the elections as he had failed to address the needs of farmers, peasants and workers. “Massive corruption took place in his reign,” Baghel added. “All these things went against him and the people voted against the government.”

The Congress swept Chhattisgarh in the recently held Assembly elections, winning 68 out of 90 seats to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party, which had been in power for 15 years. Baghel won from Patan by 27,477 votes. He became the president of the Chhattisgarh Congress in 2013 after almost the entire senior leadership of the party in the state was killed in a Maoist attack.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Raman Singh, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia and Digvijaya Singh attended the oath-taking ceremony. Other top political leaders present at the ceremony were National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief MK Stalin, Loktantrik Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav.

Raipur: Bhupesh Baghel takes oath as the next Chief Minister of #Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/YMOnKaOf92 — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2018

Raipur: T. S. Singh Deo and Tamradhwaj Sahu take oath as ministers #Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/gZcJs2YGxy — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2018

Raipur: Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh & senior Congress leader Motilal Vora at Balbir Singh Juneja Indoor Stadium for the swearing-in ceremony of Bhupesh Baghel as Chhattisgarh CM pic.twitter.com/aqCXVtFK7t — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2018

Baghel was named the chief minister after days of speculations and meetings between Congress President Rahul Gandhi and the front-runners for the post at his residence in New Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Ashok Gehlot was sworn-in as the chief minister of Rajasthan, and Sachin Pilot as his deputy. Around 2.30 pm, Kamal Nath took oath as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. In Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the Congress emerged the single-largest party, falling two seats short of a majority in both.