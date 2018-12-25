A statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was vandalised by two people in Ludhiana on Tuesday morning, PTI reported. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh condemned the act and claimed that the two men belonged to the Shiromani Akali Dal.

He asked the police to identify the suspects and take strict action, and also sought Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal’s apology for the “obnoxious act”.

The miscreants sprayed black paint on the former prime minister’s statue at the Salem Tabri area in Ludhiana, PTI reported. They blamed Rajiv Gandhi for the anti-Sikh violence in 1984. The miscreants demanded that Gandhi’s statues should be removed from across the country, and his Bharat Ratna should be revoked.

The statue was later cleaned by Congress members.

Strongly condemn vandalisation of Rajiv Gandhi's statue by @Akali_Dal_ workers in Ludhiana. Have asked Police to identify the guilty & take strict action. @officeofssbadal should apologise to people of Punjab for this obnoxious act.https://t.co/vh1F12KgEo — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 25, 2018

The demand to revoke Gandhi’s Bharat Ratna was also made during the discussion of a resolution moved in the Delhi Assembly last week. It was, however, not part of the original resolution introduced by Aam Aadmi Party MLA Jarnail Singh, and was not passed.