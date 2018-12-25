Members of the Cabinet of new Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath were sworn in on Tuesday in Bhopal, PTI reported. Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath to 28 ministers at the Raj Bhavan.

The ministers included Sajjan Singh Verma, Vijayalaxmi Sadho, Hukum Singh Karada, Govind Singh Rajput, Bala Bachchan, Arif Akil, Pradeep Jayaswal, and Imarti Devi. Jaivardhan Singh, son of senior party leader Digvijaya Singh, was also sworn in, ANI reported.

Nath was sworn in as chief minister on December 17, six days after the Congress emerged victorious against the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Assembly elections. Nath had been in Delhi for the past three days to finalise the list of Cabinet colleagues in consultation with Congress President Rahul Gandhi and other senior party leaders.