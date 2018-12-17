Hours after Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath was sworn in as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, he signed the documents related to the farm loan waiver that his party had promised voters. Farmers loans amounting up to Rs 2 lakh will be waived off, News18 quoted an unidentified official as saying.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi, during the election campaigning ahead of the Assembly polls, had said the farm loan waiver process will start as soon as the government is formed. He had, however, said the waiver was not the only solution. “The solution for this is not easy, it is complex but we will find a solution,” Gandhi had said.

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath signs on the files for farm loan waiver pic.twitter.com/NspxMA8Z6i — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2018

Farmers across the country had staged a massive protest in June to demand fair prices for their produce and a loan waiver from the Bharatiya Janata Party government. On June 6 last year, six farmers died during police firing in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district.

Nath succeeds Shivraj Singh Chouhan of the Bharatiya Janata Party, which was in power for 15 years. The Congress emerged the single-largest party with 114 seats, while the BJP got 109 – both parties were short of the majority mark of 116. Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party offered support to the Congress.