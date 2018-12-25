Renowned Bengali poet Nirendranath Chakraborty died of a massive cardiac arrest at a hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday. Chakrabarty, 94, was admitted to the hospital on December 9 with age-related health problems, PTI reported. He suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday night.

Chakraborty published his first book of poems, Nil Nirjone, in 1954, when he was 30 years old. In 1974, he won the Sahitya Akademi award for his poem Ulanga Raja, which was a satire on society. Some of his other famous poems include Amalkanti Roddur Hote Cheyechhilo, Kolkatar Jishu and Pahari Bichhe.

Chakraborty wrote at least 47 books, many of them for children, 12 novels and many essays on various problems. He was editor of the children’s magazine Anandamela for years, as well as associated with the magazine Desh.

He was the president of the Paschimbanga Bangla Akademi, the official regulatory body of the Bengali language in West Bengal. He had also won the Ananda Purashkar award.

Chakraborty, who continued to write poems until he fell very ill, had penned a poem in November for a magazine.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offered her condolences at Chakraborty’s death. “Saddened at the passing of poet Nirendranath Chakrabarty,” she tweeted. “It’s a great loss to us all. His contribution to Bengali literature was immense and he will be always remembered through his works. We had felicitated him with Banga Bibhushan award in 2017. Condolences to his family.”