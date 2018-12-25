Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for reportedly ignoring a Bharatiya Janata Party worker’s question on the middle class facing problems with the government’s taxation policy. Modi had interacted with poll booth workers from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry last week.

According to a report in the Deccan Herald on December 20, Modi had been interacting with the booth workers via the NaMo app. Nirmal Kumar Jain, a BJP worker, asked Modi why the middle class did not get any incentive from the Centre in the form of relaxation of income tax slab, and in processing loans. “Take care of the middle class like the way you take care while collecting tax from them,” he added.

Modi dismissed Jain’s question, the Deccan Herald reported. “Thank you, Nirmal ji. You are a trader, so it’s normal that you will talk only business. I assure you that the common man will be taken care of.” The prime minister then welcomed booth workers from Puducherry.

“Vanakam Puducherry (Namaste Puducherry),” Gandhi tweeted on Tuesday. “That’s NoMo’s answer to the struggling middle class. Forget a press conference he can’t even string together a polling booth worker’s conference.”

Play

The Congress president said that posing only “BJP-vetted questions” to Modi is a “superb idea”. “Consider vetted answers as well,” he added.