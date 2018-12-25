From Christmas cakes to presents for children travelling to the United States as part of a refugee caravan, here’s are glimpses of how the world celebrated Christmas.

In his traditional Christmas message on Tuesday, Pope Francis urged all countries to respect each other’s cultures and called for peace in conflict zones of Syria and Yemen.

United States President Donald Trump was ridiculed on social media after he asked a seven-year-old on Christmas Eve whether he still believed in Santa Claus. Trump, along with his wife Melania Trump, were taking calls from children keen to locate Santa ahead of the festival.

Meanwhile in India, it was reported on Tuesday that a group of people attending Sunday prayers in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district was attacked by unidentified people. The incident left 12 worshippers injured.

A child, part of the Central American migrants travelling to the United States, receives gifts from an NGO as part of Christmas celebrations in Baja California state, Mexico. (Photo credit: Guillermo Arias/AFP)

Pope Francis kisses a figurine of baby Jesus during a mass on Christmas eve at St Peter's basilica in the Vatican. (Photo credit: Tiziana Fabi/AFP)

A Syriac Orthodox priest leads the Christmas morning mass at a church in Qamishli in northeastern Syria on Tuesday. (Photo credit: Delil Souleiman/AFP)

A priest prays during a mass as a boy plays in a church in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo credit: Adnan Abidi/Reuters)

A chef applies finishing touches to a 56-feet-long Christmas plum cake inside a shopping mall in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Christmas eve. (Photo credit: Amit Dave/Reuters)

People wait outside the St Paul's Cathedral in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Photo credit: PTI)

A participant in a Santa Claus costume jumps into the water during the 109th edition of the 'Copa Nadal' (Christmas Cup) swimming competition in Barcelona, Spain, on Tuesday. (Photo credit: Josep Lago/AFP)

A Tibetan Catholic carries a cross as he walks with the funeral cortege in Niuren village in China's Yunnan province. (Photo credit: Tyrone Siu/Reuters)