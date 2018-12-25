From Christmas cakes to presents for children travelling to the United States as part of a refugee caravan, here’s are glimpses of how the world celebrated Christmas.
In his traditional Christmas message on Tuesday, Pope Francis urged all countries to respect each other’s cultures and called for peace in conflict zones of Syria and Yemen.
United States President Donald Trump was ridiculed on social media after he asked a seven-year-old on Christmas Eve whether he still believed in Santa Claus. Trump, along with his wife Melania Trump, were taking calls from children keen to locate Santa ahead of the festival.
Meanwhile in India, it was reported on Tuesday that a group of people attending Sunday prayers in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district was attacked by unidentified people. The incident left 12 worshippers injured.