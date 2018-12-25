At least 39 houses were destroyed in a fire in western Nepal’s Kalikot district, and displaced 285 people, including 111 children, The Kathmandu Post reported on Tuesday. The fire at Khada settlement, a village, began around 1.30 am on Monday and spread quickly because most houses had thatched roofs.

“Clothes, food grains and other valuables belonging to 87 families living in 39 houses were destroyed in the incident, that started at midnight and seven persons who were trying to douse the fire got injured,” Police Inspector Devendra Malla said, according to PTI. Property worth millions of Nepali rupees was destroyed in the blaze.

The fire also killed two buffaloes and 21 cattle, and partially damaged 48 houses. The Nepal Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force, along with residents of the village, brought the blaze under control.

However, a resident said the police reached the scene very late. “We had called the police immediately after the fire started but the police personnel deployed from Thirpu and Jarkot posts reached the site after four hours,” the resident said.

Palata Rural Municipality-1 Ward Chairperson Man Bahadur Bhandari said the administration has to manage food and shelter for 87 families. “We are preparing to keep the displaced families at a local school building,” he added. The cause of the blaze is not yet known, but residents suspect it is arson, The Kathmandu Post reported.

The provincial government of Karnali Zone provided relief materials to the victims, as well as Rs 20,000 to every displaced family.