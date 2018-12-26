State-owned banks are expected to remain closed on Wednesday on account of a nationwide strike called by unions against the proposed merger of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with the Bank of Baroda, PTI reported. The government in September had announced that the entities would be merged to create India’s third-largest bank.

While most of the banks have already informed customers about the strike, private sector banks will function as usual.

The strike is being organised by the United Forum of Bank Unions, an umbrella organisation of nine unions that includes the All India Bank Officers Confederation, the All India Bank Employees’ Association, National Confederation of Bank Employees, and the National Organisation of Bank Workers.

All India Bank Employees’ Association General Secretary CH Venkatachalam said the unions had given the strike call after a conciliation meeting called by the additional chief labour commissioner had failed to provide any assurances. Neither the government nor the concerned banks came forward to assure employees that the merger will be halted, he added.

The unions claim that although the aim of such mergers is to expand banks, a joint entity will still fail to find a place among the top 10 global institutions even if the central government were to combine all public sector banks.

National Organisation of Bank Workers Vice-President Ashwani Rana said that banks were due to revise wages in November 2017 and so far, the Indian Banks’ Association has offered an 8% hike, which is not acceptable to the United Forum of Bank Unions.

This will be the second bank strike in less than a week. On December 21, an officers’ union of state-run banks had called a day-long strike to protest against this merger and had demanded an immediate settlement of wage negotiations.