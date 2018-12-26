Bharatiya Janata Party National President Amit Shah on Wednesday named the leaders who will be in charge of the party’s campaign for the Lok Sabha elections in 17 states. The General Elections are likely to be held in April-May 2019.

Three leaders – Gordhan Zadafia from Gujarat, Dushyant Gautam from Delhi, and Narottam Mishra from Madhya Pradesh – will jointly handle the party’s campaign in the crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of members – 80 – to the Lok Sabha.

Zadafia was the minister of state for home in Gujarat during the communal riots in the state in 2002. He had quit the party in 2007 complaining against then Chief Minister Narendra Modi’s “autocratic attitude”, but returned ahead of the 2017 Assembly elections after a brief stint with the Gujarat Parivartan Party.

Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar and Sudhanshu Trivedi will be responsible for the BJP’s campaign in Rajasthan, while Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thawarchand Gehlot will be in charge of Uttarakhand.

BJP general secretaries Bhupender Yadav and Anil Jain will be in charge of Bihar and Chhattisgarh. Rajya Sabha MP V Muraleedharan and party Secretary Deodhar Rao will handle the poll campaign in Andhra Pradesh. Another Rajya Sabha MP, Om Prakash Mathur, has been assigned responsibility for Gujarat. Uttar Pradesh MLC Mahendra Kumar Singh will be in charge of Assam.

BJP spokesperson and advocate Nalin Kohli will take care of the party’s campaign in Nagaland and Manipur. Minister of State in Uttar Pradesh Swatantra Dev Singh and Delhi BJP chief Satish Upadhyay will be in charge of Madhya Pradesh. Haryana minister Captain Abhimanyu will be in charge of Punjab and Chandigarh.

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey will handle the BJP campaign in Jharkhand. Other states for which the party named campaign leaders on Wednesday were Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Telangana.