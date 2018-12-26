All India United Democratic Front chief Badruddin Ajmal on Wednesday hurled abuse at a journalist in Hatsingimari area of Assam during a press meet.

When the journalist asked Ajmal about the prospects of his party forming an alliance for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Lok Sabha MP said he will be a part of the Opposition’s mahagathbandhan, G Plus reported. Asked if he would support the party that comes to power in New Delhi after the polls, Ajmal lost his cool.

“He is asking for how much money will I be sold to BJP?” he shouted at the journalist, grabbing a mike. Accusing the journalist of targeting him, he added: “Go away, I will smash your head. Go register a case against me.”

“I have my men in court...you will be finished,” Ajmal added, according to PTI. “You have done this earlier also.” A party leader sitting next to Ajmal then asked the journalist to apologise. “You have misunderstood me,” the journalist said, after apologising.

The All India United Democratic Front suffered a drubbing in the recently held Assam panchayat polls, winning just 26 zila panchayat seats, over 65% less from its tally in 2013.

“People gathered there and I was about to be thrashed,” the journalist said later. “I was forced to apologise and I did it to save my life. I have already filed a first information report.”

