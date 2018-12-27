Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh on Wednesday night allocated portfolios to the council of ministers with the help of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, PTI reported. The ministers had already taken oath on Monday.

Gehlot kept nine departments with himself, including finance and home, along with excise, planning, personnel, general administration, and information technology. Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has been allocated the portfolios of public works, rural development, panchayati raj, science and technology, and statistics. Thirteen other Cabinet ministers and 10 ministers of state were also allocated portfolios.

Gehlot and Pilot had held meetings with Congress President Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Wednesday. The portfolio distribution had been pending reportedly over disagreements between Gehlot and Pilot on the allocation of key departments like home and finance.

BD Kalla has been allocated energy, public health engineering, ground water, art, culture and archaeology departments, while Shanti Dhariwal was given urban development and housing, and law and parliamentary affairs. Parsadi Lal was named industry minister and Bhanwar Lal Meghwal the social justice and empowerment minister.

Lal Chand Kataria has been allocated agriculture, animal husbandry and fisheries departments, while Raghu Sharma was given medical and health, and information and public relations.

Among the ministers of states, Govind Singh Dotasara was allocated education (independent charge), along with tourism and Devsthan. Mamta Bhupesh was given charge of the women and child development department as well as minority affairs and Waqf Board.