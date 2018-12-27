The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday as members of the Opposition caused a commotion demanding an inquiry into the Rafale deal. The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day over the Cauvery row. The Winter Session of the Parliament resumed on Thursday after the Christmas break.

Members of the Congress, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Telugu Desam Party protested in the Well of the House despite several warnings from Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, PTI reported. While the Tamil Nadu MPs protested against the construction of a dam on the Cauvery river, Telugu Desam Party members demanded special category status for Andhra Pradesh and a steel plant in the state.

The Congress MPs demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee inquiry into the Rafale defence deal.

While a single question was taken up during the Question Hour that went on for 15 minutes, Mahajan was soon forced to adjourn proceedings till noon and later till 2 pm.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is scheduled to move the triple talaq bill for discussion in the Lok Sabha, ANI reported. The Centre had tabled the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, last week in the Lower House.

The government and Opposition parties had reached an understanding to discuss the bill set to replace an ordinance that criminalises the practice of Muslim men divorcing their wives by uttering the word “talaq” three times in any form – spoken, written, or via electronic communication.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress have issued whips to their Lok Sabha members asking them to be present in Parliament on Thursday.

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said the Congress will take part in the discussion on the triple talaq bill and present its opinion. “We will appeal to the government that it should not interfere in a religious matter,” he said.

The Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, the National Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, and the Companies (Amendment) Bill are expected to be taken up in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day

The Upper House was adjourned without transacting any business after MPs protested over several issues, including the construction of the Mekedatu dam on Cauvery. Members of the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party also protested against the mob violence in Bulandshahr earlier this month, in which a police officer and a civilian were killed.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the proceedings and said that nothing said by the protesting members would go on record. “As nobody seems to be interested I have no option but to adjourn the House for the day,” he said.