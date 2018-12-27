The Ministry of External Affairs said it summoned a Pakistan High Commission official on Thursday to lodge a protest against the alleged incidents of cross-border infiltration by militants, and targeting of Indian civilians and security forces on December 21 and 26.

“Our grave concern was conveyed at Pakistan’s continued support to cross border terrorist infiltration into India, including supporting cover fire provided by Pakistan forces,” the Ministry of External Affairs said. “This year, despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the ceasefire understanding of 2003 for maintaining peace and tranquility, Pakistani forces have carried out over 1,962 incidents of unprovoked ceasefire violations in which 50 Indians have lost their lives.”

The ministry said that Pakistan was once again asked to fulfill its bilateral commitment by not allowing its territory to be used for the purposes of terrorism.

Two Indian Army officers were killed when Pakistani forces allegedly violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in Kupwara on December 21. On Wednesday, a civilian was killed when Pakistan allegedly violated ceasefire in Rajouri, ANI reported.