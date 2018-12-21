The Indian Army on Friday said an officer was killed and another was injured after Pakistani soldiers violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Kupwara, PTI reported. Officials said that the incident occurred in the Keran sector at 11.55 am and was unprovoked.

Officials identified the deceased as Junior Commissioned Officer Subidar Gamar Thapa who succumbed to his injuries at the military hospital in Drugmulla, Greater Kashmir reported. The injured official has been identified as Junior Commissioned officer Subidar Raman Thapa. He is being treated at a hospital in Srinagar.

More details are awaited.