The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested a person identified as Prashant Natt in connection with the murder of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh on December 3 during the mob violence in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh. The mob had been protesting against an alleged incident of cow slaughter.

“Prashant and other protesters, identified as Rahul, David and Johnny, cornered Subodh in the fields and attacked him with stones,” Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police Prabhakar Chaudhary told The Indian Express. “He fired in self-defence. The bullet hit Sumit…by this time, Subodh was grievously injured and had little energy left to defend himself.”

Chaudhary said Prashant took Singh’s revolver and shot him in the head, and has confessed to the crime. “His confession has been corroborated by other accused who submitted surrender pleas in the last week,” he added. But the revolver is yet to be recovered, PTI reported.

The police officer said several other accused mentioned Natt’s name during interrogation. “We kept this part of the investigation secret to prevent information from being leaked to him,” he added. Natt was finally arrested from the Noida-Bulandshahr border after a tip-off.

However, Chaudhary said Yogesh Raj, the Bajrang Dal leader who was the prime suspect in Singh’s murder, continues to be an accused. “He has been declared a proclaimed offender by the court,” the officer said. “If he does not surrender soon requisite action will be taken against him.”