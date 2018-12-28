The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till Monday on Friday following protests by legislators of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam over the Cauvery water row. The Lok Sabha, on the other hand, resumed proceedings at noon after being adjourned once following protests by members.

Outside Parliament, Telugu Desam Party MP Naramalli Sivaprasad dressed up as Hindu deity Shiva demanding special category status for Andhra Pradesh.

The Lok Sabha had on Thursday passed the triple talaq bill even as members of Congress and AIADMK walked out before voting began. The bill was passed with 238-12 margin.

TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad is today dressed up as Lord Shiva during protest in Parliament demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh. He had earlier also dressed up as a school boy, Narad muni and others. pic.twitter.com/yQDkExsNNF — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2018

In #LokSabha today; Bill to be introduced: The Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill; Bills to be discussed: the Indian Medical Council (Amend) Bill, the Companies (Amend) Bill, the National Medical Commission Bill, New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill — PRS Legislative (@PRSLegislative) December 28, 2018

The Winter Session of the Parliament had resumed on Thursday after the Christmas break. The Opposition continued its protests demanding an inquiry into the Rafale deal. MPs of AIADMK protested against the construction of a dam on the Cauvery river, while Telugu Desam Party members demanded special category status for Andhra Pradesh and a steel plant in the state.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned on Thursday without transacting any business after MPs protested over several issues, including the construction of the Mekedatu dam on Cauvery.

The Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill will be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday, according to PRS Legislative. The Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, the Companies (Amendment) Bill, the National Medical Commission Bill and New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill will be discussed in the Lower House.