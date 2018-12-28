A suspected militant was killed in a gunfight with security forces on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora in Pulwama district. Police identified the person as Ishfaq Yousuf Wani, a resident of Pulwama.

A joint team of the Army, Special Operations Group and Central Reserve Police Force had launched a cordon and search operation in Rinzipora area after receiving inputs about the presence of militants in the area, the police said in a statement. During the operation, the militants fired up on the security personnel, following which a gunfight ensued, the statement added.

Wani was wanted for his involvement in series of terror crimes, including attacks on security establishments and civilian atrocities, the police said. Arms and ammunition, and incriminating materials, were recovered from the site.

Police also asked people not to venture inside the encounter zone and cooperate with the police till the area is completely cleared of any possible explosive materials.

One militant killed in brief encounter at Rinzipora Pulwama today morning. — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) December 28, 2018

On December 22, six militants affiliated with Zakir Mousa, who leads the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, the Al Qaeda’s cell in the Valley, were killed in Awantipora town.