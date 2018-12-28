The Bajrang Dal on Thursday said it will not allow drinking parties during New Year celebrations in Bengaluru and warned both men and women from visiting bars on December 31, ANI reported. The group has also demanded a ban on hookah bars and pubs, claiming such prohibition would reduce incidents of molestation and accidents.

The group claimed that such celebrations on New Year’s eve are anti-Hindu and anti-Indian and has asked citizens to maintain discipline.

“New Year’s celebration is a nonsensical celebration. It has no morality, or spirituality,” the Hindustan Times quoted Bajrang Dal’s state convener Suryanarayan as saying. “These celebrations are a means for India’s youth to go down the wrong path.”

Suryanarayan claimed that the liquor and drugs mafia were trying to take advantage of the celebrations and would offer Hindu women free entry to pubs. “Celebrations are held on many roads in Bengaluru,” he said. “Hence, in a peaceful and lawful manner, with the permission of the police, we would like to protest against this.”

However, Bengaluru Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar said that the outfit does not have the authority to instruct the general public and no person or group would be allowed to take the law into their own hands. “If there is anything [untoward], they have to inform us and we will take action,” Kumar said.

Kumar told reporters that the police would deploy 10,000 constables and head constables, 430 sub-inspectors, 220 inspectors, and other police officials as part of the celebrations. In addition, 1,500 home guards and 1,000 civil defence personnel, along with drones, will be deployed at Brigade Road and MG Road, where people gather every year to ring in the new year.

Suryanarayan’s comments came a day after the Vadodara Police issued a notification banning the consumption of alcohol, “indecent behaviour” and rash driving ahead of the New Year celebrations in the Gujarat city. The order banned the use of loudspeakers in public spaces after 10 pm, and also advised citizens against “obscene celebrations and vulgar displays”.