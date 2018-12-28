An Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party leader on Thursday asked the government to provide a house for Ram in Ayodhya as the Hindu god has been “living in a tent”, ANI reported. MP Hari Narayan Rajbhar sought a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana as “Ram Lalla” has been living at the makeshift sanctum sanctorum at the disputed spot in Ayodhya.

The lawmaker from Ghosi wrote a letter to the Ayodhya district magistrate on Thursday. Rajbhar said that the place where Ram currently lives has no permanent roof, exposing the deity to harsh weather conditions, The Times Of India reported.

“At a time when the Union government is determined to provide houses to all those without a roof, and is ensuring that no homeless should be left out of the scheme, Ram Lalla is still living in a tent,” he wrote. “As Ram Lalla is living in a tent, the district magistrate must provide him a house at the place where his idols have been placed under the consecration rituals so that Ram Lalla also has a roof.”

BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh's Ghosi, Hari Narayan Rajbhar has written to Ayodhya DM seeking a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for Lord Ram as 'he has been living in a tent.’ (file pic) pic.twitter.com/3NiyhwwW7G — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2018

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 and aims to ensure housing for all by 2022. Under the scheme, the central government provides assistance to beneficiaries to build their own houses.

Rajbhar’s comment came as political parties and leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath have sharpened their demand for a Ram temple in Ayodhya. The Shiv Sena has sought to increase pressure on the ruling BJP to push for an ordinance during the Parliament’s Winter Session to ensure speedy construction of the temple.

The Supreme Court will take up a batch of petitions related to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case on January 4.