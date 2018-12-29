An Uttar Pradesh police constable was killed in Ghazipur on Saturday in a stone-pelting incident after a protesting mob turned violent. The Uttar Pradesh government identified the constable as Suresh Vats.

The incident came a few hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in the town.

Initial reports said the incident occurred when personnel deployed to the prime minister’s campaign rally were sent to a site where a protest organised by members of the Nishad community was being held on the highway, NDTV reported. When the personnel attached to the Nonhara Police Station tried to disperse the mob, the protesters allegedly began pelting stones at them.

Chief Minister Adityanath directed the District Magistrate and the Senior Superintendent of Police of the district to penalise the accused. Adityanath’s office announced a compensation of Rs 40 lakh for the wife of constable and Rs 10 lakh for his parents. “Chief Minister Adityanath has expressed his condolences,” his office said.

Earlier visuals from Ghazipur: 1 constable dead & 2 locals from the area injured in stone pelting allegedly by Nishad Party workers near Atwa Mor police station in Naunera area today. pic.twitter.com/FAGzcFSyUe — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 29, 2018