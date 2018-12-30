Rescue operations to find the 13 miners trapped in a coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills will resume on Sunday, The Hindu reported. On Saturday afternoon, divers from the Navy, Odisha Fire Services and experts from other agencies had reached the site.

The miners have been trapped in the illegal rat-hole mine since December 13 after it got flooded by water from a nearby river. The mine is filled with 70 feet of water, which has made it inaccessible to rescue workers.

The National Disaster Response Force had to suspend the rescue operation a few days ago as it did not have equipment powerful enough to draw out the water. Authorities then ordered another search, deploying personnel from the Navy, Odisha Fire Service and Coal India Limited.

The National Disaster Response Force has handed over the operations but will remain a part of the exercise, which comprises 15 Navy personnel, including five divers, and a Coal India team with a mining and a disaster expert.

“The Navy and Odisha Fire Service teams reached the spot, along with at least 10 high-power water pumps in the afternoon,” said National Disaster Response Force Deputy Commandant Santosh Kumar Singh, who headed the earlier operation. “We briefed them about what we have done so far. They made a preliminary survey and decided to start from Sunday morning.”

According to unidentified officials, the machines have to be taken part by part and assembled at the spot.

‘No way the trapped men will be alive’

A survivor of the accident on Saturday said that none of the trapped miners could be rescued alive, PTI reported. Sahib Ali was one of the five men who narrowly escaped the flooding. The other four had fled to their homes in West Garo Hills district, he said.

“There is no way the trapped men will be alive,” said Ali, who hails from Assam’s Chirang district. “How long can a person hold his breath underwater?”