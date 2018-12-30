Prime Minister Narendra Modi renamed three islands in the Andaman and Nicobar Union Territory during a visit to the archipelago on Sunday, NDTV reported. Ross Island, Neil Island and Havelock Island have been rechristened Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Island, Shaheed Dweep and Swaraj Dweep.

The new names are a tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose, whose Indian National Army, in alliance with the Japanese, had briefly captured the islands from the British during World War II.

Earlier in the evening, the prime minister visited the Cellular Jail in Port Blair and laid a wreath at the Martyrs’ Column. “Paid homage to those who lost their lives in the unfortunate 2004 tsunami at the Tsunami Memorial in Car Nicobar,” Modi tweeted.