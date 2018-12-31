Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar surrendered at the Karkardooma court in Delhi on Monday. The Delhi High Court had on December 17 found the 73-year-old guilty in a case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh violence and sentenced him to life imprisonment. The court had also declined his request for 30 more days to surrender.

On December 22, Kumar had moved the Supreme Court against his conviction. He was convicted of murder, promoting enmity between groups, and defiling public property.

Two other convicts, Kishan Khokhar and Mahender Yadav, also surrendered before the court earlier in the day, PTI reported. They were sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The Delhi High Court’s judgement had reversed a lower court’s 2013 verdict acquitting Kumar. However, the court adjourned a second case against the former Congress leader related to the violence. A day after being sentenced to life imprisonment, Kumar had resigned from the Congress.

The violence against Sikhs in early November 1984 had followed the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.