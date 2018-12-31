The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Monday amid protests by members of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam over the Cauvery matter.

The Upper House is expected to debate the contentious Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill later in the day. The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 27 after the Congress and the AIADMK members walked out. The triple talaq bill criminalises the practice of Muslim men divorcing their wives by uttering “talaq” three times in spoken or written forms, or via electronic communication.

The Trinamool Congress moved a motion in the Upper House on Monday seeking that the bill be sent to a select committee of the Rajya Sabha before being passed. A meeting of Opposition MPs in Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad’s chamber also began on Monday morning, ANI reported.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party may find it more difficult to pass the bill in the Rajya Sabha, where it does not have a majority. Both the BJP and the Congress have issued whips to their MPs to be present in the Upper House on Monday.

The Congress has said in the past that it wants the bill to be referred to a joint select committee for detailed examination. The government has rejected this demand. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal told reporters on Saturday that his party would join others in preventing the passage of the bill in the Rajya Sabha.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai on Sunday said that the government should not interfere in religious practices, The Times of India reported. “It is our party’s stand to protect the rights of the minorities,” the AIADMK leader said. “Hence, we will stoutly oppose the bill that will harm our Muslim brothers.” The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is also expected to oppose the bill.

Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha proceedings were also disrupted on Monday after Opposition protests, PTI reported. MPs from the Congress, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Telugu Desam Party rushed into the well of the House as soon as it commenced at 11 am and shouted slogans.

The Congress demanded a joint parliamentary committee investigation into the Rafale deal. The AIADMK protested against the construction of a dam over the Cauvery river, and Telugu Desam Party legislators called for special status for Andhra Pradesh. Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House till noon following the commotion.

However, six questions were asked during Question Hour, which lasted for 50 minutes.